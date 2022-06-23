Delhi govt bans entry of medium, heavy vehicles from Oct 1 to control pollution

In order to control pollution, especially during winter season, the Delhi government on Thursday banned the entry of medium and heavy vehicles in the national capital from October 1, 2022, to February 28, 2023, reported news agency ANI.

The decision comes in light of the possibility of an increase in pollution in Delhi during the coming winter season, the government noted.

The announcement comes a day after the Delhi government had urged Haryana to allow only BS VI-compliant buses to enter the national capital from October 1.

The government had made this request in order to deal with the problem of vehicular pollution in the city. Officials have stated that vehicles coming from the neighbouring state of Haryana contribute in part to the problem of air pollution in the nation's capital, according to a PTI report.

Delhi experiences high levels of air pollution in the winter months from October due to a multitude of factors including stubble burning and vehicular traffic.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was registered in the moderate category at 131 at around 8.05 am on Thursday, data from CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

