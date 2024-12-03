Government plans to double corporate participation in Internship Scheme to 1,000 from 500

The government is exploring ways to expand corporate participation in the PM’s Internship Scheme, aiming to offer applicants a broader range of opportunities while enabling companies to contribute more effectively, according to a Ministry of Finance official.

Earlier, the government was tapping the top 500 companies, but it is now planning to include another 500 in the cohort to match the quality demand and supply, a source told Business Today.

In a post on X yesterday, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) shared, “On Day One of the PM Internship Scheme pilot project, our first cohort of interns from 625 districts began their internships across 35 states/UTs, covering the length and breadth of the country.”

As per sources, the scheme has received nearly 20 lakh registrations, with approximately 15 lakh completing their Aadhaar-based registration. However, only 30% of these are considered genuine applicants.

The internship program was officially launched on December 2, though the Prime Minister's formal inauguration was postponed due to scheduling conflicts. Sources suggest the PM may unveil the program in early January, as applications continue to grow steadily.

“While most interns joined yesterday, some faced logistical challenges or personal conflicts,” an official explained.

To sustain momentum, the MCA is considering relaxing certain eligibility criteria. Currently, applicants must have completed high school, higher secondary education, or possess a certificate, diploma, or graduate degree. Age-related criteria may also be eased to attract younger candidates.

In its pilot phase, the scheme has a budget of ₹800 crore and aims to provide internships to 1.25 lakh candidates by the end of the fiscal year.