IRDAI pushes back Aadhaar-insurance policy linkage deadline to March 31

Here's more good news for Aadhaar procrastinators: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar with insurance policies by three months. This move follows last week's Supreme Court ruling that extended Aadhaar linkage deadlines for various financial services, welfare schemes and mobile services to March 31, 2018.

In a circular issued on Monday to all the life, non-life (including standalone health insurers) the insurance regulator said that the revised date of submission of the Aadhaar Number and Permanent Account Number or Form 60 by clients to reporting entity is March 31, 2018.

Nearly 14 crore of about 30 crore PANs have been linked so far, according to UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey. If that does not include you, it's time to set the paperwork rolling; problems might arise with claim settlements if your policies are not linked by the deadline.

Depending on your insurance service provider, your policies can be linked with Aadhaar either by visiting a branch directly or through the official website. Most major players like LIC, ICICI Lombard and HDFC Life allow online Aadhaar linking.

All you have to do is login to the insurer's website where you will be required to provide policy details along with your personal details for verification. Once the verification is done-it can take a few days-you will be able to update your Aadhaar number.

If the online facility is not offered by your insurer, the linkage can be done by filling up a form at a company branch. You just need to carry your Aadhaar and PAN card details to complete the process.

In case the Aadhaar Number is not available, the policyholder is required to provide proof of application of enrolment for Aadhaar. Alternatively, the Aadhaar linkage can be done by calling up the customer care call centre of the insurer.

(With Agency inputs)