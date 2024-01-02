Is breakthrough likely in truckers' protest over hit-and-run law? Home Secretary to hold meeting with transport body

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will on Tuesday chair a meeting of the All India Transport Congress amid widespread protest against the stringent 'hit-and-run' provision in the new penal law.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which has been brought in to replace the colonial era Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration can face punishment of up to 10 years.

"Whoever causes the death of any person by rash and negligent driving of vehicle not amounting to culpable homicide, and escapes without reporting it to a police officer or a Magistrate soon after the incident, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description of a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine," the law reads.

Drivers of commercial vehicles, including trucks and tankers, have been protesting in several states against the stringent provisions. Petrol pumps in several cities like Mumbai and Nagpur witnessed long queues as people came to fill up their vehicle tanks fearing shortage of fuel amid the protest by truck drivers.

All India Motor & Goods Transport Association President Rajendra Kapoor said that their only demand from the government was that the decision should have been taken after having consultations with our stakeholders. "There was no discussion with anyone on this, and no one was asked about this."

Kapoor said no protest had been announced by the association and that there should be a discussion on this issue. "Protest can never lead to a solution. We believe that Govt will hold conversations with our members and take a call on this later"

All India Motor Transport Congress former vice president (western region) Vijay Kalra claimed, "Around five lakh small and big vehicles are not able to run in Madhya Pradesh due to the drivers' strike against the new law."

Kalra demanded that the government withdraw the provisions of strict punishment to drivers in "hit-and-run" cases and that separate lanes be created for commercial vehicles, especially on highways, to prevent road accidents.

General VK Singh (Retd), MoS Road Transport & Highways, said that the passengers should not face problems. "The new law is to help the passengers. Earlier drivers used to run away, now a new law has been made to alert the drivers."

Petrol Dealers Association, Mumbai, president Chetan Modi said the fuel supply to petrol pumps was affected due to the drivers' agitation since Monday. "Petrol pumps started getting dry since yesterday. If we won't get the supply, most of the pumps will run out of fuel from today," he said.

Mumbai has around 200 petrol pumps. Modi said he went to the depots of oil marketing companies at Sewri in Mumbai, but the drivers were not letting any fuel tanker move from the facility despite police security. Nearly 180 tankers are refuelled daily at the Sewri-based depots of oil marketing firms, he said.

