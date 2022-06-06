NHA launches dashboard to monitor progress of Ayushman Bharat scheme

The central government on Monday released the public dashboard for near real-time information on Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

National Health Authority (NHA), the nodal implementing agency for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) said that the dashboard has an interactive interface which displays key performance indicators about the scheme through informative charts.



The newly revamped and dynamic public dashboard, NHA said, provides a granular view of PM-JAY scheme implementation data in a comprehensive manner. "The dashboard is another step in the evolution of PM-JAY scheme that provides a transparent view about the progress of the scheme from a state/UT vantage point. It aims to provide deeper insights to the public and PM-JAY ecosystem stakeholders to understand the scheme's performance on a day-to-day basis," the union health ministry said in a statement.



The newly updated dashboard provides detailed information about the number of Ayushman Bharat Cards created, empanelled hospitals and authorised hospital admissions amongst others at both national and state levels. It allows users to further view the data distributed according to gender and age. For e.g., in the 'Age Group' category under the 'Ayushman Cards Created' panel, the pie chart reveals that the highest number of Ayushman Card holders are between the age group of 30 to 44 years while the age groups falling between 15 to 29 years and 45-59 years are trailing close behind, the government said.



The dashboard also shows trends pivotable between types of time periods, i.e., either for last 7 days, 30 days or as aggregates since the launch of the scheme. Another insight added to the dashboard is regarding top procedures and specialities availed by the beneficiaries at the empanelled hospitals under the scheme. This data is also pivotable between the count of such treatments availed or the amount authorized on such procedures.



"The newly revamped PM-JAY public dashboard aims to provide key information and insights about the scheme's progress through real-time data and analysis. In the long run this will aid in data-driven and evidence-based policy making and promote greater transparency and accountability in the public sector. This is aligned to the Government of India's mission to ensure minimum government and maximum governance," R.S. Sharma, CEO, NHA said.



Dashboard displays national as well as state level data for all these categories with an option to choose 'state' provided at top of the webpage. Further, users can also search and view list of patients availing treatment under the scheme at any empanelled hospital spanning across hundreds of districts in India.

The ABDM public dashboard displays detailed information on the core registries under the mission - Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) numbers, Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Health Facility Registry (HFR).

As per the dashboard, as on 30th May 2022, the total number of ABHA which was earlier known as health ID created are 22.1 crore, over 16,6000 healthcare professionals have registered in the HPR, over 69,4000 health facilities have been registered in the HFR, over 1.8 lakh health records already linked by users and the recently revamped ABHA app has crossed over 5.1 lakh download.

Ayushman Bharat PMJAY is the flagship scheme of the Modi government that provides a cover of up to Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. PMJAY, acashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiary at the point of service, aims to cover over 10.74 crore vulnerable entitled families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) will be eligible for these benefits.