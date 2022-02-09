Over 25,000 died by suicide due to unemployment, debt in 2018-2020: Govt

Over 25,000 people died by suicide due to unemployment, bankruptcy or indebtedness between 2018-2020, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the parliament based on the data by the National Crime Records Bureau.



Suicides due to unemployment and bankruptcy or indebtedness increased from 7,711 in 2018, to 8,761 in 2020. As many as 16,091 people died due to bankruptcy or indebtedness during the time period, the government told the upper house.



About 9,140 people ended their lives due to unemployment between 2018 and 2020, gradually rising from 2,741 in 2018, 2,851 in 2019, to 3,548 in the pandemic year 2020.



Over 5,213 people died by suicide due to bankruptcy or indebtedness in 2020. The number of people who succumbed to bankruptcy or indebtedness was 5,908 in 2019 and 4,970 in 2018. In 2020, it dropped by over 600 deaths.

The minister further said that the government is implementing the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) and is supporting implementation of the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) under NMHP in 692 districts of the country which provides suicide prevention services.



The minister said that the government has launched Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) to incentivise employers for creation of new employment along with social security benefits and restoration of unemployment to decrease unemployment. It further said that National Career Service (NCS) Project for the job seekers and employers for job-matching.



Rai pointed out that the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme in the key sectors for enhancing India’s manufacturing capabilities and exports would also generate employment opportunities.