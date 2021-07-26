Removal of liquor shops along national highways 'not in my control': Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday told the Rajya Sabha that the central government does not collect data on removal of liquor shops.

In reply to a question, Gadkari clarified that his "ministry deals with the matters related to development of national highways and providing access to properties situated along the national highways."

"It has no control on the usage of and business run in these properties located beyond the Right of Way (ROW) of national highways. Government does not collect data on removal of liquor shops as this is a state subject," he said.

The minister stated that the Supreme Court had issued directions regarding stopping the grant of licenses for sale of liquor along national and state highways and over a distance of 500 metres from the outer edge of the national or state highways or of a service lane along the highway.

He further added that in the case of areas under the jurisdiction of local bodies with a population of 20,000 people or less, the distance of 500 metres is reduced to 220 metres.

As per the orders of the apex court, he said, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has requested all the state governments and union territories, from time to time, to take necessary action.

Furthermore, Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 provides for punishment of imprisonment or fine or both for the offence of drunken driving cases. Besides, the ministry undertakes campaigns through print and electronic media to spread awareness about the dangers of drunken driving, Gadkari said.

Edited by Rupashree Ravi

