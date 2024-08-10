T V Somanathan appointed as Cabinet Secretary, to take charge from August 30

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet on Saturday appointed 1987-batch IAS officer T V Somanathan as the Cabinet Secretary of India. He will remain in office for a tenure of two years, starting August 30.

Somanathan, who is presently serving as the Finance Secretary of India, will discharge the duty of Officer on Special Duty in the Cabinet Secretariat from the date he joins the assignment till he takes over as the Cabinet Secretary. He will take over from outgoing 1982-batch officer Rajiv Gauba, who had occupied the post since August 30, 2019.

He is a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1987 Tamil Nadu cadre and was to retire in May 2025.

Before his appointment as Finance Secretary, Somanathan held various important positions, both at the state and central levels and is is known for his expertise in public finance, economic policy, and administrative reforms.

He has served as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, and Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, among other roles.

Somanathan holds a PhD in Economics and is also a qualified Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant.

He has been instrumental in the formulation of the Union Budget and in steering fiscal policy, especially during challenging economic times.

He has earlier worked in a variety of senior positions in the Government of Tamil Nadu state, including Deputy Secretary (Budget), Joint Vigilance Commissioner, Executive Director Metrowater, Secretary to Chief Minister, and Additional Chief Secretary & Commissioner of Commercial Taxes.

As founder MD of CMRL, he was responsible for achieving financial closure and awarding the initial tenders for implementing the Rs.14,600 crore Chennai Metro Rail Project.

In 1996 he joined the World Bank, Washington through the Young Professionals Program, as Financial Economist in the East Asia & Pacific Regional Vice Presidency.

In 2000, he became one of the Bank’s youngest Sector Managers when he was appointed Manager of the Budget Policy Group. In 2011 his services were sought by the World Bank and he served as Director from 2011 to 2015.