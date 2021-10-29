Variable Dearness Allowance revised for central workers 

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has revised the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA), a pay component for more than 1.5 crore workers, from October 1, 2021.

The rates fixed for scheduled employments in the Central sphere apply to the establishments under the Central Government. These rates are applicable to contract and casual employees, ranging from unskilled to highly skilled workers.

"At a time when the country is struggling with COVID-19 pandemic, in a major relief to a different category of workers engaged in various scheduled employments in the central sphere," the ministry said in the statement.

The V.D.A. is revised based on the average Consumer Price Index for industrial workers (CPI-IW), a price index compiled by the Labour Bureau and Ministry of Labour & Employment.

For scheduled employment in construction, maintenance of roads, runways, building operations etc., unskilled workers will earn based on the category of skill from Rs 654 per day to highly skilled at Rs 864 per day; sweepers and cleaners will earn in the range of Rs 437 to Rs 654 per day. In addition, for watch and ward workers, minimum wages are revised to Rs 617 per day for unskilled workers and to Rs 864 per day for skilled workers. Mineworkers in different categories will earn Rs 437 to Rs 851 per day.

Shri D.P.S.Negi, Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) said that the minimum wages (VDA) for scheduled employment under the central sphere are revised twice a year.

Under the Minimum Wages Act, hikes are administered through the offices of chief labour commissioners across the country in sectors over which the Centre has jurisdiction.