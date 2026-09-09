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BSE share price falls 4% after Bernstein's 'Underperform', MCX shares up for 3rd day

BSE share price falls 4% after Bernstein's 'Underperform', MCX shares up for 3rd day

BSE3,294.50(2.93%)

BSE shares fell 3.7 per cent to hit a low of Rs 3,268.20 on NSE. MCX shares rose 0.52 per cent to Rs 3,358.50 and were headed for third straight day of gains.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 10:12 AM IST
BSE share price falls 4% after Bernstein's 'Underperform', MCX shares up for 3rd dayThe best is behind for BSE, with rapid growth set to normalise as equity-derivatives volumes moderate and market-share gains peak, Bernstein said.

Bernstein has initiated coverage on exchanges  with an 'Underperform' rating on BSE Ltd and an 'Outperform' on Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), citing diverging volume and earnings trends.

In a report, Bernstein said commodities are at an earlier stage of the participation and growth cycle, while equities face normalisation in market volumes.

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The best is behind for BSE, with rapid growth set to normalise as equity-derivatives volumes moderate and market-share gains peak, Bloomberg quoted Bernstein analyst Manas Agrawal as saying in the report.

Following the report, BSE shares fell 3.7 per cent to hit a low of Rs 3,268.20 on NSE. MCX shares rose 0.52 per cent to Rs 3,358.50 and were headed for third straight day of gains.

Impending earnings cuts will likely pressure valuations, the report suggested as Bernstein valued BSE at about 32 times estimated FY28 earnings per share. The foreign brokerage set a target price of Rs 2,820 on the stock, implying a downside of about 17 per cent from Tuesday’s close.

Bernstein, Bloomberg noted, is about 9 per cent behind consensus on BSE’s 2QFY27 volumes and about 2-4 per cent behind on FY27-29 earnings.

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For MCX, Bernstein sees “exceptional growth momentum” in contracts traded, with equity derivatives offering a long runway for cross-pollination.

Bernstein's estimates are about 10 per cent ahead of consensus on MCX’s Q2FY27 volumes and FY27 earnings. It values MCX at about 45 times estimated FY28 EPS and suggested a price target of Rs 3,830, which implies 15 per centupside from Tuesday’s close.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 10:12 AM IST
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