A hattrick for PM Modi in 2024 elections 'almost inevitable', says this British paper

A third straight term for Narendra Modi and the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections appears 'almost inevitable', according to a column published in UK-based newspaper The Guardian.

Hannah Ellis-Petersen, the writer, says the party's recent wins in the state elections of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, combined with PM Modi's immense popularity and emotive issues such as the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, make a hattrick 'almost an inevitability'.

After assembly wins in three states, PM Modi himself didn't hold back from predicting that "this hat-trick has guaranteed the 2024 victory", the column noted.

In India's current political landscape, the consensus among political analysts is that a win for Modi and the BJP is the "most plausible outcome", Ellis-Peterson wrote in the column, adding that prime minister's popularity as a political strongman, alongside the BJP's nationalist agenda, continues to appeal to the large majority of the country, particularly in the heartland.

"At the state and national level, the apparatus of the country has been skewed heavily towards the BJP since Modi was elected (PM) in 2014".

The column noted further that while the regional opposition to the BJP was strong in pockets of south and east India, nationally it is seen as 'fragmented and weak'.

"The main opposition -- Indian National Congress -- won the state election in Telangana this month but is in power in only three states overall and is perceived as "hierarchical and riddled with infighting", The Guardian reported.

"The recently formed coalition of all major opposition parties -- which goes by the acronym INDIA -- is yet to unite on crucial issues, though it has vowed to fight the BJP collectively," the piece read further, adding, "The general sense is that a BJP win is almost an inevitability at this stage," Neelanjan Sircar, a fellow at the Centre for Policy Research, said in an ANI report.

The question is more: what factors will shape the scale of the victory?

Pointing to the BJP's 'nationwide pre-election push' -- 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', the column stated that it features the deployment of 'thousands of government officers' to towns and villages across the country over the next two months, "tasked with speaking about the BJP's successes over the past nine years".

"PM Modi rose to power in 2014 largely on the back of an anti-incumbency wave while his re-election victory in 2019 was all but secured after India carried out airstrikes on Pakistan, after a terrorist incident a few months before the polls, resulting in a storm of national security sentiment in his favour," wrote Ellis-Petersen.

However, she added in her piece that it was 'unclear' if the BJP would be able to repeat its landslide mandate like 2019.

The party's position remains uncertain in the crucial states of Bihar and Maharashtra, the column noted, adding that issues such as 'jobs and inflation' could affect voting the pattern.

"BJP's dominant victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh have reaffirmed PM Modi's popularity. Though (the) PM has little to do with state elections, which are designed to elect local assembly members, the BJP strategically put Modi front and centre of their campaigns in the place of local leaders, where he appeared at dozens of rallies to directly appeal to voters and present himself as the embodiment of the party,"

The Guardian column read further. It added that "PM Modi's messaging in these campaign speeches combined an emphasis

on the BJP's paternalistic welfare schemes along with (an) nationalistic agenda".

The column commended PM Modi's "role in elevating India as a global power - be that in international politics or in the recent its moon landing in August".

On the grand opening of the Ram Temple by PM Modi on January 22, the column noted that it was "one of the biggest issues likely to dominate the BJP's agenda" before the general elections. The 'fanfare' around the inauguration of the temple later is expected to be a national

event, the piece read.

The column quoted Baijayant Panda, the national vice president of the BJP, as saying that the party was very confident about its prospects for the Lok Sabha polls. He credited the confidence in part to 'the Modi premium', elaborating that the BJP tended to perform better in national than state elections because of the "stratospheric popularity" of Prime Minister Modi, according to The Guardian. - with ANI inputs