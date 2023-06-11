AAP maha rally: Arvind Kejriwal makes 'Hitler' jibe at PM Modi over Centre's ordinance

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Centre’s ordinance to have control over administrative services in the national capital and described it as "Hitlerism and dictatorship".

The AAP leader was speaking at the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila ground against the Centre's ordinance. The event was also attended by Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, who emphasised opposition unity to fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Kejriwal said, “When PM Modi says that he does not accept the decision of the Supreme Court, then it is called Hitlerism. Modi ji's black ordinance says- ‘I do not believe in democracy, now dictatorship will run inside Delhi’. Now, people are not supreme, the L-G is supreme.”

He claimed that the ordinance says that there will be no democracy in Delhi. He said that PM Modi was hell-bent on stopping every ounce of work that the AAP has done in Delhi.

Attacking the centre and PM Modi, he said, “PM Modi has changed the Constitution of the country. They have insulted the people of Delhi. The country has not seen such an arrogant PM in the past 75 years. When the Supreme Court delivered its verdict, PM Modi said he won't obey the order of the apex court. This is what dictatorship looks like."

"Delhi is the first to be attacked and similar ordinances will also be brought for other states. They will bring the same ordinance for Maharashtra, Rajasthan and other states. This trend has to stop here. The movement to end dictatorship in India will begin from here,” he added.

Delhi CM further said, "It has to be stopped right now. We all have to stop it. Why is Modi ji targetting delhi? In 2014 the people of Delhi gave all 7 Lok Sabha seats to BJP and said you run the country. In 2015 Assembly elections, people gave 3 seats to BJP and 67 to AAP.”

“Modi ji said I distributed free revdi. If I gave free revdi to the poor, what is the problem?" he asked.

"Modi ji, aapne toh poore ka poora revda utha ke apne dost ko de diya. You handed over the whole country and the whole central government to your friend. I gave only a handful of revdis to the poor," he said.

Talking about the arrests of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, he said they were arrested in order to stop work in the national capital. "But we have have 100 Sisodias and 100 Jains. They will continue the good work," he added.

Jain was detained in May of last year in connection with a money laundering investigation, while former deputy chief minister Sisodia was arrested in February 2023 over allegations of corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

"I want to ask that PM (Narendra) Modi has been in power as Gujarat chief minister and then as prime minister for long, and Kejriwal has been in power for eight years, who has done more work for people," said Delhi CM.

To oppose the Centre's ordinance introduced last month, the AAP organised a maha rally in Delhi today. The ordinance issued by the Centre on May 19 set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority, bringing back executive control over matters related to services to its domain.