AAP's Raghav Chadha attacked by crow outside Parliament; BJP says ‘jhooth bole kauwa kaate’ 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha was apparently attacked by a crow outside the Parliament premises. The photo, which has gone viral on social media, shows Chadha outside the Parliament after the Monsoon session. The MP was talking on the phone with a few papers in his hand when a crow came close to him. The crow, however, was adamant and bothered Chadha.

“The crow bites the liar. Had only heard it till now, also saw the crow biting the liar today,” the BJP’s Delhi unit wrote in its official tweet with the pictures of the incident. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National Secretary Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga also shared the pictures and wrote in Hindi: “My heart is very distressed by the news of the attack by crows on Honorable MP Raghav Chadha ji. Hope you are in good health”.

Chadha retweeted BJP Delhi's tweet and quoted a popular Hindi song. Raghav Chadha tweeted: " 'Ramchandra told Siya that in Kalyug, the swan will eat pearls while the crow will get the pearls'. Only heard it till now, but also saw it today".

‘रामचन्द्र कह गए सिया से ऐसा कलयुग आएगा,

हंस चुगेगा दाना दुनका और कौवा मोती खाएगा’



आज तक सिर्फ़ सुना था, आज देख भी लिया https://t.co/skKUCm4Kbs — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 26, 2023

Meanwhile, the BJP-led Central government is set to face a no-confidence motion on the Manipur situation moved by the Opposition parties. The opposition has been demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak on the Manipur violence since the Monsoon session began on July 20.

“A message should go out to the brothers and sisters of Manipur that PM Modi might have forgotten Manipur but INDIA alliance stands with them in this hour of grief and we are fighting for their rights, inside the Parliament,” Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who submitted the no-confidence motion against the Centre, told ANI.

He added the Opposition wants PM Modi to come to the floor of the Parliament and address the nation since this is “not about Manipur alone anymore” and has spread to other states as well. “In the interest of national security and integrity of the country, the PM should addres the country from inside the Parliament,” Gogoi further said.

Amid slogans of “Manipur! Manipur!”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Opposition leaders who demanded that PM Modi should speak on the Manipur incident in the House. Taking aim at the Opposition, Shah said those raising slogans right now are neither interested in government nor in cooperation.

He further claimed that Opposition leaders are neither interested in Dalits nor in the welfare of women. Shah reiterated that he is “ready for a lengthy discussion” on the issue of Manipur in both Houses.

The monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20 amid protest and outrage over a viral video featuring two women who were paraded naked and molested by a mob in Manipur. The video dated May 4 went viral on July 19.

