Ahead of PM Modi's US visit, Rahul Gandhi to hold massive rally in New York's Madison Square Garden on June 4

Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will hold a rally of about 5,000 NRIs in New York's Madison Square Garden on June 4, according to a report. The rally will be part of his 10-days visit to the United States scheduled to begin on May 31, ANI reported citing sources.

Furthermore, Gandhi is also expected to go to Washington and California for a panel discussion and speech at Stanford University. He will also meet politicians and entrepreneurs during his visit.

Gandhi's visit to the States would be right before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to the United States on June 22. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, 2023, White House said.

"The upcoming visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together. The visit will strengthen our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defense, clean energy, and space," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement while announcing the visit.

"The leaders will discuss ways to further expand our educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as our work together to confront common challenges from climate change, to workforce development and health security," the statement read further.

PM Modi last visited the United States on September 23, 2021. In 2022, on the sidelines of the QUAD Leaders Summit, PM Modi and President Biden announced the India-US initiative of critical and emerging technology, known as iCET.

