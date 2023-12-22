'Ask BJP what PM Modi travels in,' Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah responds amid furore over private jet

In response to the controversy surrounding his use of a 'luxury' jet, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah fired back at the BJP, suggesting that questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's travel arrangements should be directed at the BJP.

Siddaramaiah remarked, "Ask the BJP how PM Modi travels. Ask BJP members which aircraft Narendra Modi uses for travel, he travels alone in those aircraft." He further urged people to direct the same question about the Prime Minister's solo travel to the BJP.

"Why does he travel alone? Direct this question to them," Siddaramaiah said.

A controversy unfolded when BJP leader Amit Malviya posted a video on X, criticising the Congress party for its crowdfunding campaign. In the video, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleague BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan were seen traveling together in a private jet to Delhi to seek funds for drought relief.

On the one hand, Congress is pretending to crowdfund and didn’t even serve samosas in I.N.D.I Alliance meeting, on the other, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Cabinet Minister for Housing, Waqf and Minority Affairs in Karnataka Govt, is flaunting his pictures with CM Siddaramaiah in a private… pic.twitter.com/SkrLB5OdjI — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 22, 2023

Malviya's post highlighted their journey as 'happy moments' and featured other ministers, including Housing Minister Khan and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

In response to the controversy surrounding the use of a private jet, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attempted to play down the issue, stating that private jet rides are normal for chief ministers and are used for official work. He added that there is nothing wrong with such arrangements.

"The BJP is unable to digest Congress’s progress. Private jet rides are normal for chief ministers for official work and there is nothing wrong with it," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla took a swipe at Siddaramaiah and Khan, highlighting the Deputy Chief Minister's statement about a lack of funds for development and suggesting that resources were being spent on unfulfilled promises made by the Congress party.

"The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka tells his MLAs and people that there is no money left for development because all the money has been splurged on the so-called promises made by the Congress party which they are unable to fulfill," Poonawalla said.

"We see the ministers of the Karnataka government doing photo shoots and splurging in VVIP planes and jet planes at the cost of taxpayer money along with the Chief Minister asking for funds for drought relief. Congress's mindset is to use any state it gets power in as an ATM. They did that in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Now it has turned to Karnataka and Telangana," the BJP leader said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for utilizing a private jet, stating that the Congress party asks for donations and then uses private jets.

The video showcasing Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleague BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on the jet was also shared by Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi. Ravi remarked that the state government claims to lack funds for drought-affected farmers but has ample funds for the Chief Minister's air travel.

