Assembly Elections 2023: Poll body announces dates, schedule for 5 states; check details here

Assembly Elections in India: Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram will be held in a single phase.

Elections will be held in Mizoram in a single phase on November 7 Elections will be held in Mizoram in a single phase on November 7

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the dates and polling schedule for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram. Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram will be held in a single phase.

Elections will be held in Mizoram in a single phase on November 7. While polls will be held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan will go to vote on November 23. Elections in Telangana will be held in a single phase on November 30.

Elections in Chhattisgarh, on the other hand, will be held in two phases-- Phase 1 on November 7 and Phase 2 on November 17. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said while addressing an ECI presser that there are total 5.6 crore voters in Madhya Pradesh, 5.25 crore voters in Rajasthan, 3.17 crore voters in Telangana, 2.03 crore voters in Chhattisgarh, and 8.52 lakh voters in Mizoram. 

While announcing the poll schedule, the poll body said that around 60 lakh first time voters will participate in the elections across five states. Of these, around 15.39 lakh young voters are eligible due to the amendment on qualifying dates. 

Soon after the election schedule was announced, BJP national president JP Nadda said that the saffron party will form the government in all the five states with overwhelming majority under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP will form government in all the states with an overwhelming majority and will work with determination to fulfil the aspirations of the people for the next 5 years," Nadda said in a post on X formerly known as Twitter. 

Check polling schedule for Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana here 

MIZORAM

Poll events Date
Date of issue for Gazette notification October 13
Last date of making nominations October 20
Date for scrutiny of nominations October 21
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures October 23
Date of poll November 7
Date of vote counting December 3
Date before which election should be completed December 5

CHHATTISGARH

Poll events Phase 1 Phase 2
Date of issue for Gazette notification October 13 October 21
Last date of making nominations October 20 October 30
Date for scrutiny of nominations October 21 October 31
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures   October 23 November 2
Date of poll November 7 November 17
Date of counting December 3 December 3
Date before which election should be completed     December 5 December 5

RAJASTHAN

Poll events Date
Date of issue for Gazette notification October 30
Last date of making nominations November 6
Date for scrutiny of nominations November 7
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures     November 9
Date of poll November 23
Date of counting December 3
Date before which election should be completed December 5

MADHYA PRADESH

Poll events Date
Date of issue for Gazette notification October 21
Last date of making nominations October 30
Date for scrutiny of nominations October 31
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures   November 2
Date of poll November 17
Date of counting December 3
Date before which election should be completed     December 5

TELANGANA

Poll events Date
Date of issue for Gazette notification November 3
Last date of making nominations November 10
Date for scrutiny of nominations November 13
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures   November 15
Date of poll November 30
Date of counting December 3
Date before which election should be completed     December 5

Published on: Oct 09, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
