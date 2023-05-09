Assets worth Rs 375 cr seized in poll-bound Karnataka, claims Election Commission

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday claimed that total seizures worth Rs 375 crore were made in the form of liquor, drugs and freebies in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly elections, reported PTI. As per reports, this is 4.5 times what was recovered in the run-up to the last Assembly election in the state. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth Rs 288 crore after the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct on March 29 in the state.



The EC said it seized liquor worth Rs 83.66 Cr and cash of Rs 147.46 crore. Freebies worth Rs 23.6 crore, drugs worth 24.21 crore and metals worth 96.6 crore were also seized.



Since the Election Commission’s first visit to the state back in early March, seizures of up to Rs 83.93 crore have been made across the state at the hands of enforcement agencies.



“The enforcement agencies have been actively involved in deterrent activities. Seizures and attachments have been by all stakeholder agencies including state police, Income Tax, Commercial Tax, ED, RPF, GRP, CISF, NCB, CISF and DRI,” the Commission said.



Among these seizures was Rs 4.04 crore of cash in Bangarapet AC in Kolar District. A lab illegally manufacturing Alprozolam in Hyderabad was also raided courtesy of intelligence gathered and trail mapping done by the NCP. A hundred kilograms worth of ganja seized was also seized in Bidar district alongside significant liquor seizures across other districts.



Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar pointed towards the increasingly strict vigil and zero tolerance when it came to the distribution of inducements in the electoral process.



Freebies were tackled with precision and efficiency as well.



“Another striking feature of expenditure monitoring has been huge seizures of freebies. Sarees and food kits have been seized from Kalburgi, Chikmagalur and other districts. A huge number of pressure cookers and kitchen appliances were also seized from Bailhongal and Kunigal and other AC,” the poll body said.



The Karnataka Assembly polls take place on May 10, with counting following through on the 13th.