'Attempts made to give it financial angle': BJP targets Karnataka govt over Jain monk murder

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday attacked the Karnataka government for not investigating the Jain monk murder case properly. Acharya Sri Kamakumara Nandi Mahara, a Jain monk, was found dead in Belagavi district on Saturday, days after he went missing. Nandi Maharaj was staying at Nandi Parvata Jain Basadi for the past 15 years.

The police started an investigation and arrested two people. They said inquiry revealed that the Muni used to lend money and the suspects were said to have borrowed money from him. "Prima facie it appears that the monk was murdered for money related matter," a police officer said as per the news agency PTI.

However, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday accused the state government of hiding the truth and indulging in appeasement politics. He said the accused's name was not even revealed initially. "Attempts were made to force local people to give statements that he (the deceased monk) was involved in some financial transactions," he said, adding that attempts were also made to give it an angle that his financial habits led to his murder.

The minister said that people suspect that the murderers were being protected. "I think this is the height of appeasement politics. Karnataka Govt became active only after pressure. This is wrong...The murderers should be given the strictest punishment," he said while speaking to the news agency ANI.

Responding to this, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Monday said that the BJP wants to "take it up on communal lines". Speaking to the media, he said that the Jain community is satisfied with the state government's inquiry. He further indicated that the alleged murder might be due to a personal feud and was not a community issue.

"The Jain community is satisfied with the State Government's inquiry. They have not pressed for any other agency to look into this investigation. The Department of Home is competent enough, nobody will be spared," he said.

Reacting to BJP's charges, Kharge said: "They (BJP) can demand whatever they want. Let the investigation report come out...The community is with the government, they know that there has been no malicious intent of the government and this seems to be a personal feud rather than a community issue. As BJP has no issues to take up, they want to take this up on communal lines."

The monk, who went missing from his ashram last Wednesday, was found dead on Saturday. His body was found cut into pieces and dumped in a defunct borewell in the village of Hirekodi in Chikkodi Taluk. Police have arrested two people, Narayana Basappa Madi and Hassan Dalayath. They said the murder was committed over some monetary dispute.