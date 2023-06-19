'Bahut Garmi Hai': Nitish Kumar dodges question on Uniform Civil Code

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday avoided answering the question regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by saying 'bahut garmi hai" (the weather is too hot) and the matter would be addressed at a later time.

"Bahut garmi hai…sab baat hoga baad mein, abhi bahut garmi hai (It’s really hot. Let us talk about all matters later)," Kumar said while talking to reporters in Patna.

#WATCH | Patna | "Bahut garmi hai...sab baat hoga baad mein, abhi bahut garmi hai," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tells journalists and leaves as a reporter asks him about Uniform Civil Code (18.06.2023) pic.twitter.com/ukRtqKzy34 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

These remarks came ahead of a scheduled meeting of top Opposition leaders in Patna on June 23. This meeting, called by Nitish Kumar himself, aims to forge a grand alliance against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to JD(U) national president Lalan Singh.

Meanwhile, the Law Commission of India has sought the opinions and ideas of the public and recognised religious organisations to examine the UCC, sparking a heated debate.

The Congress has criticised the government's move, asserting that it reflects the ruling BJP-led coalition's desperation for justification to divert attention from their perceived failures. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh stated that the 21st Law Commission, after conducting a thorough review, deemed the Uniform Civil Code "neither necessary nor desirable at this stage.

Ramesh emphasised the Law Commission's long-standing reputation and urged it to remain mindful of its legacy, highlighting that the nation's interests should be separated from the BJP's political ambitions.

The Law Ministry released a statement indicating that the 22nd Law Commission of India is currently examining the Uniform Civil Code. Considering the passage of over three years since the issuance of the Consultation Paper and the subject's relevance and importance, the 22nd Law Commission decided to re-evaluate the matter in light of various court orders. Respondents have been given a 30-day period to present their views on the UCC.

The UCC refers to a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession. Currently, the personal laws of various communities are largely governed by their religion.