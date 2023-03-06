'Bhagavad Gita, Vipassana, medicines': Manish Sisodia prepares to spend another 15 days under arrest

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court has sent former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s right-hand man Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20 in the Delhi excise policy case. The CBI counsel said that the central agency is not seeking further remand for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as of now but might do so in the next 15 days, news agency ANI reported.

CBI counsel says - at this stage, we are not seeking further CBI remand but in the next 15 days we might seek it. — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2023

The counsel appearing for the central agency further stated that searches were conducted and a warrant was taken while adding the accused was produced before the court. The counsel also said the court is being apprised of each and every development in the case. CBI counsel also said that there were claims of the CBI acting in an illegal manner. To this, the court said that if any party felt something was illegal, they could challenge it.

Sisodia will next be produced before the court at 2 pm on March 20 when his custody expires. During the court hearing, Sisodia sought his spectacles, a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, and also sought the Vipassana cell and medicines as per his prescription. He also requested a pen and notebook.

The court also directed the jail superintendent to consider the request of keeping Sisodia in a Vipassana cell or meditation cell.

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 27 and named as an accused in the Delhi liquor policy case. The CBI alleged that excise policy favoured certain dealers who allegedly paid bribes. The dealers were favoured by way of extension of undue favours to licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee and extension of L-1 licence without approval among other relaxations, as per the central agency.

