BJP in Gujarat: Twitter flooded with reactions as party comes to power for seventh consecutive term in state

As Bharatiya Janta Party won majority seats in Gujarat, social media platform Twitter is flooded with people congratulating the winning party for the remarkable show. The Election Commission of India (ECI) counted votes for the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 that was held in two phases. The new Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel will take oath on December 12 at 2pm.



Below are few reactions ahead of BJP's declared victory:

A social media user praised Modi and called him a humble 'Karyakarta' who rose to become the Prime Minister of India and now is a 'Vishwaguru'. "You have risen from a humble KARYAKARTA who never fought any election to become CM of Gujarat & then PM of India & now Vishwaguru. You haven’t forgotten your humble roots & neither have we our Pradhan Sevak," her tweet read.

You have risen from a humble KARYAKARTA who never fought any election to become CM of Gujarat & then PM of India & now Vishwaguru



You haven’t forgotten your humble roots & neither have we our Pradhan Sevak🙏🙏 https://t.co/BZKo99z6c2 pic.twitter.com/jNxdBpfODj December 8, 2022

Rajesh Mehta congratulated BJP and stated that the people of Gujarat voted for the party. His tweet said that local leaders have no charm and do not work up to people's expectations if truly speaking. "It's your responsibility now to ensure good work to have in entire stare corner."

Sirji congratulations. Ppl of Gujarat voted for you and to strengthen you for national interest. Local leaders @BJP4Gujarat have no charm and do not work up to people's expectations if truly speaking. It's your responsibility now to ensure good work to have in entire stare corner — Rajesh Mehta (@RajeshPrMehta) December 8, 2022

The Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 was fought between the BJP, the Congress and the AAP. The party is set for a historic mandate for its seventh consecutive term in the state. BJP's win will equal the record set by the Communist Party of India (CPI) in West Bengal.

AAP Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter thanking the people of Gujarat for helping the party attain status of a national party ."I am thankful to the people of Gujarat for helping us attain the status of national party. Very few parties enjoy the status and now we are one of them. Ours is only a 10-year-old party," the tweet read.

To this, Priya Manjunath said that a journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step. "Congratulations to all aapians. Good things come to those who wait."

A journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step

Congratulations to all aapians

Good things come to those who wait — Priya Manjunath (@priya1179) December 8, 2022



Namra Patel said what Kejriwal has done is something unbelievable. AAP is only party that has got 2 CMs in space of 10 years of its existence. Her tweet said, "Today in space of just a decade, they have become a national party. If the trend continues the Congress goes far left, Kejriwal will occupy that space."

Arvind Kejriwal has done something unbelievable.



AAP is only party that has got 2 CM's in space of 10 years of its existence.



Today in space of just a decade, they have became a national party.



If the trend continues the Congress goes far left, Kejriwal will occupy that space. — Namra Patel 🇮🇳 (@NamraPatel__) December 8, 2022

Also read: Gujarat Elections Results 2022: Early trends show BJP leading in 152 seats

Also read: Gujarat: PM Modi to attend swearing-in ceremony on Monday after BJP's record poll show