BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain undergoes angioplasty in Mumbai hospital

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on September 26, and underwent angioplasty. He is said to be in stable condition.

He was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday following complaints of high blood pressure and uneasiness.

Angioplasty is a procedure to open blocked or narrowed blood vessels in the heart. It is a common treatment for coronary artery disease, which is the most common type of heart disease.

"Shahnawaz Hussain was admitted to Lilavati Hospital. We found a blockage in one of his veins and angioplasty was done subsequently," a Lilavati doctor told India Today. The politician is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Shahnawaz Hussain's condition has stabilised, and he will be transferred to the private ward shortly.

Shahnawaz Hussain seemed nervous when visiting Mumbai BJP chairman and MLA Ashish Shelar's Bandra apartment. Shelar was the one who drove him to the hospital.

"Around 4.30 pm, Hussain complained of high blood pressure. Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar called me for his hospitalisation to Lilavati where Hussain showed the evolvement of a heart attack. Cardiologist Suresh Vijan performed an angioplasty on him," Dr Parkar told PTI. There was no damage to his heart muscle, he added.

Hussain is a prominent BJP figure in Bihar, having previously served as Bihar Industries Minister during the NDA government's stint in the state.

In the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, he served as Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Minister of Coal, Minister of Civil Aviation, and Minister of Textiles.

Also Read: No salaries for RIL chief Mukesh Ambani's children, will earn from board meetings alone