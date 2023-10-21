BJP MP approaches anti-corruption body demanding probe against Mahua Moitra

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday filed a complaint with the Lokpal, India's anti-corruption watchdog, seeking a probe against TMC MP Mahua Moitra. Dubey alleged that Moitra had mortgaged the country's security for money by signing a mortgage agreement between the Indian government and a private company using her parliamentary ID.

Dubey also accused Moitra of compromising national security by allegedly using her parliamentary ID in Dubai while she was in India, hinting at foul play. According to Dubey, this act has potential ramifications towards the country's security and signifies an abuse of power for financial benefits. Moitra, however, refuted these allegations categorically. She retaliated by alleging that the BJP MP leaked confidential information, potentially compromising the nation's security in the process, thereby turning the debates into a heated blame game.

Dubey, in a complaint to the Lok Sabha Speaker, accused Moitra of accepting bribes to pose inquiries in Parliament. This weekend, Dubey escalated claims against Moitra as he reported that the National Informatics Centre (NIC), has provided critical information to an agency investigating the allegations.

"An MP mortgaged the country's security for some money. The parliament ID was opened in Dubai when the so-called MP was in India. The entire Indian government, the Prime Minister of the country, the finance department, the central agencies are on this NIC," Dubey wrote in a post on X in Hindi.

"Do @AITCofficial and the opposition still want to do politics? It is the public's decision. NIC has given this information to the investigating agency," he added, without taking Moitra's name or revealing which agency had received the information.

In response to Dubey's charges, the TMC MP requested that the NIC provide facts publicly and demonstrate that MPs were physically present in locations where their IDs were accessed by personal assistants, researchers, interns, and staff members.

Darshan Hiranandani, a prominent businessman, has made serious allegations against Moitra in a recently filed affidavit. He claimed the politician provided him with her parliament login credentials intending to frame accusatory questions on the Adani group.

According to Hiranandani, Moitra believed that attacking the conglomerate associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was her "only way" to criticize the national leader. Hiranandani’s affidavit also revealed Moitra’s purported ambition to make a name for herself on the national stage swiftly. Allegedly, she was advised by confidants that mounting personal attacks on PM Modi was the quickest route to widespread recognition.

He claimed the TMC MP made frequent demands and repeatedly asked for favours. This included gifts of pricey luxury things, assistance with the remodelling of her officially designated property in Delhi, travel expenses, and vacations.

Moitra has disputed the claims and stated that she is prepared to answer questions from the Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee, which is investigating Dubey's complaint.

Also Read: Adani raises $3.5 bn from 10 global banks to refinance debt for ACC, Ambuja acquisitions