CAA final draft likely to be completed by March 30, 2024, says Union Minister Ajay Mishra

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra said that the final draft of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act is likely to be ready by March 30, 2024. He further said that the process to roll out CAA has gathered momentum in the last couple of years. Mishra made the remarks while addressing the Matua community of West Bengal, which consists of people who have come to India from Bangladesh due to religious persecution.

He also assured the attendees that their citizenship rights would remain protected. "The process to roll out CAA has gained momentum in the last couple of years, some issues are being sorted out. Nobody can snatch citizenship rights from the Matuas. By March next year, the final draft of the CAA is expected to be ready for coming into force," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

"When we (BJP) came to power in 2019, we got the bill passed in both Houses and CAA became a law in India in January, 2020. After which the rules need to be drafted for the law to be implemented. The committee that will draft the rule from Lok Sabha has a deadline of Jan 9, 2024, similarly the Rajya Sabha committee has a deadline till March 30, 2024," he further said.

#WATCH | On Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni says, "This bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Dec 9, 2019. In Rajya Sabha, it was passed on Dec 11, 2019. On December 12 it was made an Act. On January 10, 2020, the Act… pic.twitter.com/SHZZO0C00S — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

The CAA was passed by the Parliament in December 2019. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act allows non-Muslim minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan-- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians-- to get Indian citizenship in order to escape religious persecution in these countries.

As per this Act, people from the above mentioned communities who come to India before December 31, 2014 will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will be given citizenship. The passing of the Bill triggered widespread protests in several parts of India including Delhi.

Reacting to Mishra's claim, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said that the BJP remembers Matuas and the CAA only during elections. He also said that the saffron party will be rejected in the next year's elections. "The BJP remembers Matuas and the CAA only during elections. The saffron party will never be able to roll out CAA in West Bengal," Sen said.

