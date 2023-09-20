Canada, US worked ‘very closely’ to look into India’s link to Nijjar’s killing: Report

The Canadian government, that alleged the Indian government of being potentially involved in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, reportedly worked “very closely” with the US intelligence on the matter. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated on Monday that domestic intelligence agencies were “actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar”.

According to a report in news agency Reuters, an official anonymously spoke on the matter and stated: "We've been working with the US very closely, including on the public disclosure yesterday. The evidence in Canada's possession would be shared ‘in due course’.”

Trudeau sought the cooperation of the Indian government “to get to the bottom of the matter”.

The Indian government dismissed Trudeau’s allegations as “absurd” and “motivated”. “Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The inaction of the Canadian Government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern,” the Indian government said.

Matters between the countries got worse after Canada expelled an Indian diplomat from the country. India, too, quickly summoned Canadian High Commissioner Cameron McKay and expelled a diplomat from the country. India asked the diplomat to leave the country within five days.

Canada then issued an advisory for its citizens living in India and asked them to observe a high degree of caution. “Exercise a high degree of caution in India due to the threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country. Be very cautious at all times, monitor local media and follow the instructions of local authorities," it added, asking Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to India.

Trudeau later told reporters, amid the escalation, that Canada is not trying to provoke India or escalate tensions. “We are not looking to provoke or escalate. We want to work with the government of India to lay everything clear and to ensure there are proper processes,” he told reporters.

New Delhi has for long been unhappy over Sikh separatist activity in Canada. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly conveyed strong concerns about the anti-India protests in Canada to Justin Trudeau who attended the G20 Summit in Delhi.

