Cash-for-query row: Mahua Moitra's Parliamentary account was accessed 47 times from Dubai, says report

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra's Parliament account was reportedly accessed 47 times from Dubai. The revelation comes as Moitra is set to appear before the Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee, probing BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's "cash-for-query" allegations against her.

According to sources close to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Moitra undertook 14 unaccounted overseas trips during her tenure as a Member of Parliament, India Today reported. The sources also alleged that the Speaker's office was not provided with the necessary information pertaining to these trips.

Dubey has accused Moitra of asking questions, which were keyed in through her parliamentary account, at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for bribes and favours from the Dubai-based scion of a well-known business family.

Dubey's complaint was based on a letter written by Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who is reportedly Moitra's former partner.

Moitra, in her interview with India Today TV, admitted that she shared her log-in credentials with businessman Darshan Hiranandani, a longtime close friend. However, she emphatically denied any financial motive and affirmed that the questions raised using her account were exclusively her own.

Dubey has accused her of compromising national interest by sharing her parliamentary portal log-in and password with an outsider.

The third-term BJP MP from Godda in Jharkhand on Wednesday referred to "media reports" that her log-in was opened 47 times from Hiranandani's place in Dubai and as many questions were asked in Parliament.

"If this news is true, then all the MPs of the country should stand against Mahua ji's corruption. Hiranandani asked questions in Lok Sabha for Hiranandani. Are we MPs for promoting selfish interests of capitalists," he said on X.

On Wednesday, Moitra said she will appear before the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha for her hearing on November 2. She added that she would like to "cross-examine" Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who accused her of taking bribes for asking questions in Parliament.

