CBI has registered preliminary enquiry against TMC MP Mahua Moitra

The CBI initiated a preliminary inquiry against Mahua Moitra, a Lok Sabha MP from the Trinamool Congress, based on a referral from the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, PTI reported as per officials' statements on Saturday.

Nishikant Dubey, a BJP MP, brought a complaint to the Lokpal, alleging that Moitra accepted bribes in exchange for posing questions in Parliament. Dubey further accused her of jeopardising national security for financial gain.

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee is also examining the accusations levelled against Moitra.

This preliminary inquiry by the CBI serves as the initial step to assess whether the allegations warrant a comprehensive investigation. If adequate evidence is uncovered during this stage, the CBI has the authority to convert it into a First Information Report (FIR).

Dubey alleged that Moitra raised queries in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, allegedly influenced by businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for gifts.

Moitra has refuted any wrongdoing and contended that she is being singled out because she had raised concerns about the Adani group's transactions.

