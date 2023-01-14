CBI raided my office again, says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia; probe agency denies claim

CBI denied claims that raids were underway on Saturday at the office of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi Secretariat in connection with excise policy related case.

"Today again CBI has reached my office. They are welcome. They raided my house, raided my office, searched my locker, even searched my village. Nothing has been found against me and nothing will be found because I have not done anything wrong. Sincerely worked for the education of the children of Delhi," tweeted Sisodia in Hindi.

Meanwhile, sources told India Today CBI is not conducting any searches or raids at Sisodia’s premises. He was asked to submit some documents under Section 91 of CrPC notice and that a CBI team visited Sisodia’s office to collect the required documents.

आज फिर CBI मेरे दफ़्तर पहुँची है. उनका स्वागत है.

इन्होंने मेरे घर पर रेड कराई, दफ़्तर में छापा मारा, लॉकर तलशे, मेरे गाँव तक में छानबीन करा ली.मेरे ख़िलाफ़ न कुछ मिला हैं न मिलेगा क्योंकि मैंने कुछ ग़लत किया ही नहीं है. ईमानदारी से दिल्ली के बच्चों की शिक्षा के लिए काम किया है. January 14, 2023

Visuals from outside the Delhi Secretariat where CBI raids are underway at the office of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. pic.twitter.com/ljYXURuPmV — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

In November 2022, the charge sheet submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi's liquor scam did not name the deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia who was mentioned in the FIR in the connection with the scam. The chargesheet named seven accused, including AAP's communications chief and Sisodia's close aide Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally.

The CBI probe into the alleged excise scam was recommended last year by Delhi LG V K Saxena.