Centre grants Z plus security to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The Central government on Thursday accorded ‘Z plus’ security cover for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The security cover will be applicable across the country.

The Punjab CM will be given the VIP protection by the Central Reserve Police force (CRPF). The 'Z-plus’ security will cover Mann’s residence and protect his family members too.

The security cover was recommended by Central intelligence and security agencies after a threat perception analysis report of the Chief Minister in the wake of Khalistani activities

Z-plus is the highest level of protection provided to some of the most powerful yet most vulnerable citizens. Individuals who get Z-plus security also get an additional Special Protection Group (SPG) covering.

Out of the 55-armed personnel assigned to an individual, 10 personnel are NSG commandos, while rest can be civil police.

There are four types of security categories that could be accorded to individuals, depending upon the level of threat they are facing. These covers are divided in four different categories i.e – X category (2 armed personnel), Y category (11 armed personnel), Z category (22 personnel) and Z-plus category (55 armed personnel).

Back in March, Seerat Kaur, Bhagwant Mann’s daughter who lives in US, received death threats by some Khalistani elements in the country.

The threat came amid a massive manhunt off Amritpal Singh and his organisation ‘Wari Punjab de’ in March. Delhi commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal urged the Indian embassy in the US to ensure her safety.

Supreme Court also provided Z-plus security cover for the family of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani earlier this year.

A bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said that the “highest Z+ security cover provided to” them “shall be available all across India and the same is to be ensured by the state of Maharashtra and Ministry of Home Affairs”.

The Z-plus security of Ambanis will also cover international travels