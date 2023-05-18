AAP-led Delhi govt seek center's approval to appoint PK Gupta as new chief secretary of Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has recently submitted a request to the Central government for the appointment of PK Gupta, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, as the new chief secretary of Delhi. This development was confirmed by officials on Thursday, signifying a significant step in the administrative structure of the city-state.

Currently holding the position of additional chief secretary at the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government, PK Gupta has displayed exemplary dedication and expertise throughout his career. He has vast experience and a comprehensive understanding of administrative affairs.

The present Chief Secretary of Delhi, Naresh Kumar, is set to retire later this year, prompting the need for a competent successor. Recognizing Gupta's exceptional qualifications and proven track record, the proposal for his appointment was forwarded from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, awaiting the Centre's approval.

This move aligns with recent developments in the Delhi government's authority over services matters, following a landmark judgment by the Supreme Court. The court ruling granted the Delhi government executive powers in crucial areas, including the transfer and posting of officers. As a result, the AAP government can now exercise greater autonomy in shaping the administrative landscape of the city-state.