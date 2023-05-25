'Change your mind': FM Nirmala Sitharaman urges Opposition parties to attend New Parliament building inauguration

New Parliament building inauguration: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday urged opposition parties to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Calling it a "temple of democracy", she further said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the Parliament by bowing on its steps.

The Union Finance Minister was speaking at a press conference on the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 and the installation of the historic golden sceptre Sengol.

Sitharaman said: "It's a temple of democracy, even the PM entered the Parliament by bowing on its steps. I humbly request and appeal (to the Opposition), kindly re-think, change your stand and participate in the ceremony".

During this presser, she also talked about how the Sengol was recovered. Sitharaman said that renowned dancer Padma Subrahmanyam sent Prime Minister Modi an article translated from Tamil to English. Subrahmanyam requested Modi to locate the golden sceptre.

She explained that Sengol represents the transition of power and the practice of handing over the sceptre has been in Tamil Nadu for several years.

"Tamil Nadu played a very important role in this historic moment. Jawaharlal Nehru discussed with Rajaji about how to symbolise the transition of power. The practise of handing over the Sengol was there in Tamil Nadu for several years," the Finance Minister said.

Moreover, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri also took potshots at the Congress party on their boycott of the New Parliament building inauguration. Puri said it is "very difficult to have an intelligent conversation with them (Congress) on that". He added the grand old party is "slowly but surely ensuring" its end.

Puri said: "...I would find it very difficult to have an intelligent conversation with them (Congress) on that...They say something else when they meet us and something entirely different for public consumption. I think they are slowly but surely ensuring that they will fade into oblivion..."

Congress and 18 other political parties have decided to boycott the inauguration on Prime Minister Modi's call to inaugurate the newly built building himself and "completely sidelining" President Droupadi Murmu. They called it an insult to the President's high office and a violation of the Constitution in letter and spirit.

Parties involved in the boycott of the new Parliament opening

Congress

Trinamool Congress (TMC)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

Janata Dal (United)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)

Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Samajwadi Party (SP)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

Communist Party of India (CPI)

Muslim League

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)

National Conference

Kerala Congress (M)

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)

Parties that will attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)

National People's Party (NPP)

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP)

Apna Dal (Soneylal)

Republican Party of India (RPI)

Tamil Maanila Congress

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)

All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU)

Mizo National Front (MNF)

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)

Biju Janata Dal (BJD)

