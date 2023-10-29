'CM working for Adani': Rahul Gandhi's faux pas in Chhattisgarh, BJP trolls him; WATCH

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday made a blunder when he while addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh said the chief minister of the state was working for people like Adani.

The video of the speech has gone viral as Chhattisgarh is ruled by Congress and the chief minister was sitting right there on the stage when Gandhi made those remarks.

During a political rally in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham, Gandhi was speaking about the alleged close ties between the Adani group and the Modi government. He said the Adani group had been given undue favors by the central government, and that this had led to a concentration of wealth in the hands of a few.

Gandhi then went on to say: "Yahan par jo aap ke chief minister hain, wo bhi Adani jaise logo ke liye hi kaam karte hai (your chief minister here also works for people like Adani)."

"However, we work for the farmers, labourers, and small businessmen. This is the difference," Gandhi added.

Baghel was also there during Rahul's address and appeared shocked by what the Congress leader said.

BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya instantly took potshots at the Congress scion. "Rahul Gandhi admits that Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel works for Adani all the time. Finally, the truth is emerging, that it is the Congress, which has patronised Adani, the corporate group, Rahul doesn’t tire of targeting. What a joke he is!"

Gandhi has accused the Centre of favoring Adani, which has also invested significantly in Congress-ruled states like Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The Adani group has secured major projects in Rajasthan under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Speaking at the Invest Rajasthan 2022 Summit, Gautam Adani announced a Rs 65,000 crore investment in the state over the next 5 to 7 years in setting up a mega 10,000 MW solar power capacity, expanding cement plant, and upgrading Jaipur airport.

