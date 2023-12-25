'Come out of your PR Bubble': BRS' Kavitha slams Rahul Gandhi over comments against Hindus, Hindi-speaking states

K Kavitha, BRS leader and the daughter of former Telangana chief minister KCR, on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not making any statement against leaders 'insulting' Sanatan Dharma and people from North India. "Some leaders these days choose to attack on religious sentiments of the people for their 2 mins of fame," she said in a tweet.

"I want to ask Mr. Election Gandhi his stand on the issue of Sanatan Dharma - why has he not given any statement on this as yet? It's high time that Rahul Ji comes out of his PR Bubble and answers to the people of India."

It's high time that Rahul Ji comes out of his PR Bubble and answers to the people of India.

Kavitha's remarks come just days after DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran's old video resurfaced in which he can be heard saying that the Hindi speakers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who come to Tamil Nadu end up doing construction work or cleaning roads and toilets.

The BRS leader also referred to comments made by DMK leader Udayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, against Sanatan Dharma. Udayanidhi had earlier this year compared Sanatan Dharma with "dengue" and "malaria", and that it should be eradicated.

While some parties have objected to comments made by Maran and Udhayanidhi, Rahul Gandhi has yet to give any statement. Interestingly, the Congress is in alliance with the DMK in Tamil Nadu.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Kavitha said such statements were being made to gain certain votes from a few sections of people, which would ultimately divide the country "in ways which we cannot imagine".

"If Rahul Gandhi had reacted to the Sanatana Dharma controversy, such statements wouldn't have been made by others. These statements should not be taken lightly. And you are talking about Bharat Jodo Yatra and uniting the nation," she said.

Kavitha said Gandhi should "not do PR with Bharat Jodo Yatra" and clarify his stand on comments made by his allies. "Why don't you start answering people now? You should stand up, make a statement and clear it out to the nation that you are not against Hindus, labours or Hindi-speaking states," she further said

In another interview, Kavitha said it was not about one particular party's views, it was about how these kinds of statements were "going to disturb the fabric of our nation and which alliance is this particular party a part of." "It is a part of the INDIA bloc, which is led by Rahul Gandhi's Congress."

She said Gandhi continuously kept making a lot of statements about Bharat Jodo Yatra where he was constantly trying to unite the nation. "Now, it looks like a PR stunt because he should have stood up, and spoken when comments were made on Sanatana Dharma, which has hurt Hindu sentiments."