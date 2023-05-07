'Congress believes that Karnataka is separate from India': PM Modi in last campaign rally ahead of polls

In a fiery and strongly worded attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the party of advocating for the separation of Karnataka from India during his last campaign rally ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls. Speaking in Mysuru district, Modi alleged that the Congress's "royal family" was encouraging foreign forces to interfere in Indian politics and working against the country's interests. He further accused the party of secretly meeting foreign diplomats who hate India and indulging in activities that insult India's sovereignty.

Modi claimed that the Congress's "shahi parivar" had gone a step ahead in this Karnataka election by breaking all limits and crushing the feelings of the country. He said that the party had insulted Kannada fighters who fought for India's independence and insulted the patriotism of crores of Kannadigas. The Prime Minister pointed out that when a country becomes independent, it is called a sovereign country, and Congress's statement meant that the party believed that Karnataka was separate from India.

Modi urged the people of Karnataka to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to make the state the number one among states. He accused the Congress of creating a rift between the states and spreading communal fire. He claimed that whenever the party did such things, the people of India united to defeat them.

The Prime Minister said that the Congress wanted to somehow come to power in Karnataka to get political oxygen. He added that the people of Karnataka could never forgive the Congress for this sin, and they would respond to it on May 10 with full strength.

"Karnataka's sovereignty, you know what is the meaning of it? They have sat in Parliament for so many years, they have taken oath on India's Constitution, and they say this... When a country becomes independent, that country is called a sovereign country. The meaning of what Congress is saying is that the Congress believes that Karnataka is separate from India," he claimed.

Modi ended his day by visiting the famous Srikanteshwara temple in Mysuru, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and connected to the mythological context of 'Vishapaan.'