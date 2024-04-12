Congress leader Jairam Ramesh takes a jibe at Modi government, predicts ‘lovely reunion in Tihar Jail' for cabinet

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took a sharp jibe at the BJP-led Central government following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statement the "corrupt will go to jail." In response to this, Ramesh said that with such a promise, Modi's cabinet might find itself in a "lovely reunion in Tihar jail" post the Lok Sabha polls.

Ramesh questioned whether those overseeing what he termed as "legalised corruption" would also face arrests. He expressed his sentiments on the matter via a post on social media platform X, alongside the hashtag #ElectoralBondScam.

Highlighting what he referred to as the "#PayPM Scam," Ramesh alleged a pack of corrupt practices, including pre-paid bribes, post-paid bribes, and post-raid extortion through ED raids, attributing these activities to the Modi administration.

Responding to PM Modi's assertion that stringent measures were being taken against corruption nationwide, Ramesh suggested that this declaration had motivated opposition forces to act against him.

Earlier, at a rally in Rajasthan, PM Modi had asserted his stance on those who are corrupt and those who are saving these corrupt people. "All these people who have set out to save the corrupt listen carefully, no matter how many threats you give to Modi, the corrupt will have to go to jail. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

Further, PM Modi criticised the previous Congress-led state government, citing instances of corruption such as recruitment exam paper leaks. He accused the party of exploiting opportunities for graft, even in matters concerning youth employment.

PM Modi also slammed Congress leaders for alleged misdeeds, including the appropriation of temple lands and acts of violence during religious processions. Additionally, he criticised a Congress leader's remarks made abroad questioning India's status as a nation and demanding proof of surgical strikes conducted by the Indian military.

On the other hand, Jairam Ramesh also commented upon PM's trip to Jammu and Kashmir today, as he is heading to Udhampur to address the people there amid tightened security. "In their attempt to retain power in the erstwhile state, the BJP government has now suspended almost all tiers of democracy, and refuses to hold fresh elections. PM Modi must answer for his suspension of democracy," Ramesh said, stating his stance on the northern state, in a post on X.