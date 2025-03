Congress' new list of candidates for UP: It is Mukesh Dhangar vs BJP MP Hema Malini in Mathura

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress on Wednesday announced a new list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh. Congress nominated Mukesh Dhangar from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. He will contest sitting BJP MP Hema Malini. The party replaced Nakul Dubey with Rakesh Rathore as the party's candidate from the Sitapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Last week, Congress released the names of four candidates from Uttar Pradesh. Dolly Sharma was given a ticket from Ghaziabad, Shivram Valmiki from Bulandshahr, Nakul Dubey from Sitapur and Virendra Chaudhary was fielded from Maharajganj.

Earlier this week, Congress said Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among the star Congress campaigners for Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Among the Congress leaders from or of U.P. on the lists are national general secretary inchrage of UP, Avinash Pandey; UP Congress president Ajay Rai; Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari; Congress UP Legislative Party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona; former Union ministers Salman Khurshid and Rajiv Shukla. Former UP Congress presidents Brijlal Khabri, Ajay Kumar Lallu, Raj Babbar and Nirmal Khatri are also on the list.

Himanchal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu; Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah; Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar; Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar are among the Congress’s star campaigners for U.P. that sends 80 members to the Lower House of Parliament.

On Tuesday, Congress released its 11th list of Lok Sabha candidates. Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila Reddy will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Kadapa seat which had been won four times by her late father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy or YSR, a popular former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. Other prominent candidates included in the list were Tariq Anwar from Katihar and Mohammed Jawed from Kishanganj in Bihar, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka from Koraput in Odisha, and former Union Ministers M.M. Pallam Raju from Kakinada and J.D. Seelam from Bapatla.