Corruption case: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu sent to 14-day judicial custody

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday sent to 14 days judicial custody till September 23, in connection with an alleged Skill Development Corporation scam. Vijayawada ACB court Judge Himabindu read out the judgment on former CM Chandrababu's case.

The judge ordered the remand of Naidu for 14 days to judicial custody and suggested to take former CM to Rajahmundry central jail. Earlier on Sunday morning, Naidu was produced before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada in connection with an alleged Skill Development Corporation scam.

Naidu was arrested in a pre-dawn operation on Saturday at Nandyal for his alleged role in a multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam.

According to the remand report submitted to the court, the CID said Naidu was non-cooperative during interrogation and replied vaguely saying that he did not remember certain issues.

The former CM was arrested by the CID around 6 am on Saturday from a marriage hall (outside which his caravan was parked) at Gnanapuram in Nandyal.