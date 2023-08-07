Cow won't be declared as national animal: Govt tells Parliament

The central government on Monday made a definitive statement in Parliament regarding the status of the cow as a national animal. Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy clarified that the central government has no intention of declaring the cow as the national animal of India.

This announcement came in response to a question raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament, Bhagirath Choudhary. The MP had queried whether the government was considering recognising the 'Gaumata' (cow), as a national animal.

The minister's response was unequivocal. He stated that the tiger is and will continue to be the national animal of India. This declaration aligns with the official records of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC).

The government had previously notified the tiger and peacock as the 'National Animal' and 'National Bird', respectively.

Both these species are included in the Schedule-I animals of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, which accords them the highest degree of protection from hunting.

Minister Reddy further explained that important habitats of these animals have also been declared as Protected Areas. This measure ensures their safety and conservation, thereby preserving India's rich biodiversity. The renotification of the tiger and peacock as the 'National Animal' and 'National Bird' took place on May 30, 2011.

“Government of India were not forthcoming in the official records of MoEF&CC for quite some time, the Ministry renotified Tiger and Peacock as ‘National Animal’ and National Bird’, respectively, on 30th May 2011,” he added.

In response to the question regarding the declaration of 'Gaumata' as a national animal, he said that such matters rest in the hands of the state's legislative authorities. However, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is complementing and supplementing the efforts made by the states and Union Territories through the implementation of the Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

“In order to complement and supplement the efforts made by the states and UTs (Union Territories) the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is implementing Rashtriya Gokul Mission for development and protection of indigenous breeds including indigenous breeds of cattle. The mission is leading to increase in availability of indigenous breeds including cattle in the country. The Department has also established the Animal Welfare Board of India for protecting animals including cow and its progeny.”

