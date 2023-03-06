Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s custody to end today; here’s all you need to know 

Liquor policy scam case: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s right-hand man Manish Sisodia's CBI custody ends on March 6 and will be produced in court in the afternoon. Sisodia has been in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand for around a week in the excise policy case. He was kept in remand to secure “genuine and legitimate” answers to questions for “a proper and fair investigation.”

Here’s what you need to know

1. The former Delhi Deputy CM has told a Delhi court that he faced mental harassment in the CBI custody and was being asked the same questions all day.

2. He added questioning by the CBI officials for 8-10 hours is equivalent to third-degree torture.

3. Following this, the court asked the central agency to not repeat questions and also asked it to conduct Sisodia’s medical tests at regular intervals

4. Manish Sisodia mentioned in his bail plea that he would appear before the CBI whenever he was called.

5. He also said keeping him in custody will not serve any fruitful purpose and the recoveries in the case have already been made

6. He moved the bail plea after the Supreme Court refused to entertain his bail plea. Sisodia’s bail plea will be heard on March 10

7. The Supreme Court bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said someone cannot come to the top court directly just because the person has his/her remedies before the trial court concerned and the Delhi High Court

8. Manish Sisodia was arrested on February 26 and named as an accused in the liquor policy case.

9. The case focuses on alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the Kejriwal government’s excise policy 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders

10. The CBI also alleged the excise policy favored certain dealers who allegedly paid bribes for it by way of extending undue favours to licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 licence without approval, etc. The policy was later scrapped

11. According to the CBI, final draft of the Delhi excise policy was drafted at Sisodia’s residence in the presence of Chief Minister Kejriwal and former Health Minister Satyendar Jain. This draft recommendation offered a profit margin of 12 per cent

