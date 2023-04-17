scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
Delhi excise case: Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 1

Sisodia was arrested for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22

Manish Sisodia was arrested for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22

A special court on Monday extended the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till May 1 in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam.

Sisodia was arrested for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Rouse Avenue Court extended the judicial custody Sisodia till May 1 in ED case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy. The court also extended Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 1 in CBI case as well.

(This is a developing story)

Published on: Apr 17, 2023, 2:17 PM IST
