Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Date, time, when and where to watch live coverage; all you need to know

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Counting for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will take place tomorrow, Wednesday (December 7). The election for the Delhi civic body was held on December 4. For 250 wards, 1,349 candidates jumped in the fray and more than 1.45 crore people were eligible to exercise their franchise. The State Election Commission said the poll percentage was around 50.47 per cent at 5.30 pm when the polling ended.

Also Read | Delhi MCD elections: AAP set to sweep Delhi civic polls, predicts Axis My India

Delhi MCD Result Day and Timing: 7th December, 8 am

Also Read | Gujarat Exit Poll Result 2022: Axis My India predicts 129-151 seats for BJP



Delhi MCD Result: When and where to watch live coverage

The Election Commission will start counting at 8 am. The live coverage of the results can be tracked on TV channels and websites of Aaj Tak, India Today, and BusinessToday.in. Results can also be tracked on the Election Commission's 'Nigam Chunav App'.

Also Read | Himachal Exit Poll Result 2022: Axis My India predicts tough fight, edge for Congress

The state commission has set up 42 counting centers to count the votes on December 7.

Delhi MCD is crucial for the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) and BJP, which has been losing ground lately. The saffron party has been in power in the city for the last 15 years. However, after a back-to-back win in the Delhi Assembly, the AAP has set its eyes on the civic body.

Delhi MCD: Exit Poll Results 2022

The majority of exit polls have predicted a huge win for the AAP in the MCD. If exit poll numbers hold true on the result day, the AAP would end BJP's 15- year run in the city.

India Today-Axis My India poll has predicted 149-171 of 250 wards for the AAP, while the saffron party is expected to win 69-91 seats and Congress 3-7.

According to a Zee News poll, the AAP is predicted to win 134-146 seats, BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14.

Times Now-Navbharat has predicted 146-156 seats for AAP and 84-94 for BJP and 6-10 for the Congress.