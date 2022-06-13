Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail hearing tomorrow; check details here

More than two weeks after being arrested, the senior AAP leader and former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had his judicial custody extended for another 14 days by a Delhi court on Monday. His bail hearing will be scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Jain under charges of money laundering, at a time when the senior AAP leader has also been facing a probe by the CBI over corruption allegations. The ED is reported to have launched the money-laundering probe based on an FIR filed by the CBI in August 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the AAP politician. His detention has become the latest cause of contention between the BJP and the AAP.

A special court prolonged the AAP leader's detention until June 13 last week. After 13 days in police detention, the ED has now asked the court to place Jain in judicial custody. In the meantime, Jain has also filed a bail application in the same court, the hearing for which is scheduled tomorrow.

The senior AAP leader stated in his bail plea that there is no reason to keep him under detention during the investigation period. The senior minister also argued that the interrogation by the Central agencies is already complete and that there was no direct evidence against him. He further argued that he had already resigned from the stated companies before 2015-2017.

The ED alleged that they had been facing a lot of obstacles during the course of the investigation. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju appearing for the Central agency claimed in his submission to the court that Jain was an extremely slow writer. “He's a very slow writer. Takes about two hours to write one page. His statement has to be taken in his handwriting otherwise he says ‘it's not my statement’,” he claimed.

Furthermore, the ED also alleged that the witnesses involved in the case are fearful of their safety and are requesting not to be taken in front of Jain. “Some of the witnesses said they feared that if they were brought face to face with Jain there would be consequences,” Raju submitted.

The 57-year-old AAP leader is said to have major medical issues, including heart and blood pressure problems. Jain had been rushed to the hospital earlier after complaining of discomfort and breathing difficulties following the completion of the hearing.

The former Delhi minister’s bail petition will be heard at 11 a.m. tomorrow.

Also read: ED seizes Rs 2.82 cr in cash, 133 gold coins from Satyendra Jain's premises, his aide

Also read: Delhi court extends Satyendar Jain's ED custody till June 13 in money laundering case