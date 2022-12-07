scorecardresearch
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: AAP leads on 6 seats, BJP ahead on 3 in Central Delhi

MCD Central Delhi results: AAP appears to be heading for a majority in MCD with lead now extending to 120-plus seats. In Central Delhi, AAP is trailing behind BJP.

Counting of votes began on Wednesday morning. Counting of votes began on Wednesday morning.

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: AAP is leading in Central Delhi, which has nine seats. AAP is leading on 6 seats while the saffron party is currently ahead on 3. AAP has won Civil Lines and Daryaganj. AAP's Vikas has won in Civil Lines. 

Overall, the AAP is currently leading on 127 seats while the ruling saffron party is ahead on 107.
 

Published on: Dec 07, 2022, 11:30 AM IST
Posted by: Smriti Mishra, Dec 07, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
