Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: AAP leads on 6 seats, BJP ahead on 3 in Central Delhi

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: AAP is leading in Central Delhi, which has nine seats. AAP is leading on 6 seats while the saffron party is currently ahead on 3. AAP has won Civil Lines and Daryaganj. AAP's Vikas has won in Civil Lines.

Overall, the AAP is currently leading on 127 seats while the ruling saffron party is ahead on 107.



Also Read: Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Live Updates: AAP ahead in 121 wards; BJP leading in 117