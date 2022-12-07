Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: AAP ahead of BJP in South West Delhi

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 16 seats in South West Delhi, which has a total of 31 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has ruled Delhi for the last 15 years, is leading on 15 seats.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said the people of Delhi will take revenge for the manner in which Delhi CM (Arvind Kejriwal) indulged in corruption and betrayed them. "I trust the people of Delhi. We raised issues, exposed AAP's corruption, and revealed their failures. We're going to come to power in MCD, for the 4th time," he added.

It must be noted that AAP is currently leading on 130-plus seats.

