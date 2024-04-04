'Desh ki janta Moye Moye kar degi': Rajnath Singh invokes famous meme to mock opposition

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing a public rally in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, tapped into the viral 'moye moye' trend to take a jab at the opposition INDIA bloc. Singh remarked that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) would struggle to challenge the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, suggesting that "desh ki janta moye moye kar degi" (the people of the country will deal with it decisively).

Indians will Moye Moye INDI Alliance !



- RM Rajnath Singh. pic.twitter.com/mSNzwjbPRZ — 𝗡 𝗢 𝗜 𝗦 𝗘 ⚡ A L E R T S (@NoiseAlerts) April 4, 2024

Singh highlighted the disjointed nature of the opposition alliance, labeling it as a coalition of convenience among self-serving opposition leaders. He expressed confidence that even if united, the opposition would fail to pose a significant challenge to the NDA in the elections.

The 'moye moye' trend originated from a Serbian song, 'Dzanum', which gained popularity on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Although commonly referred to as 'Moye Moye', the original title is "Moye More". Despite the song's somber themes, it became a humorous trend on Indian social media platforms, with users creating memes and reels featuring the catchy tune.

During his speech, Singh campaigned for BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Ghaziabad, Atul Garg, who received the ticket after Union Minister Gen (retd) VK Singh withdrew from the electoral race. Singh highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in facilitating the safe return of Indian nationals stranded in war-hit Ukraine. He mentioned the repatriation of 22,500 Indian students from Ukraine, emphasising India's role in negotiating a temporary halt in the conflict.

However, it's worth noting that the Ministry of External Affairs has refuted claims made by the BJP that Russia briefly halted the war in Ukraine to facilitate the evacuation of Indian citizens.