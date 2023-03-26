'Dis'Qualified MP': Rahul Gandhi updates Twitter bio after conviction in 'Modi surname' case

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday changed his Twitter bio to 'Dis'Qualified MP' in the description, two days after he was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP following his conviction by a Surat court in a 2019 defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark.

Now, the description of his Twitter account mentions his membership of the Indian National Congress (INC) along with his disqualified membership of the Parliament.

The former Wayanad MP was on Friday disqualified as Lok Sabha MP after a court in Surat sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case on Thursday. The defamation case was filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for Rahul Gandhi's alleged remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

Following his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.

Reacting to Gandhi's disqualification, the Congress said it will fight the battle both "legally and politically".

"We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam Rahul Gandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said he was stunned by the action against Gandhi and by its rapidity. "I’m stunned by this action and by its rapidity, within 24 hours of the court verdict and while an appeal was known to be in process. This is politics with the gloves off and it bodes ill for our democracy," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Sunday began a day-long "Sankalp Satyagraha" at Delhi's Rajghat in support of Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior leaders KC Venugopal, P Chidambaram and Salman Khurshid were among the party's top brass taking part in the satyagraha at Rajghat. Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, Pawan Kumar Bansal, Saktisinh Gohil, Jothimani, Pratibha Singh and Manish Chatrath were also present at the protest site.

In a letter, the Delhi Police said the request for holding the satyagraha was rejected due to law and order and traffic reasons and prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC had been imposed in and around Rajghat.

A senior police officer told PTI that while permission for holding the satyagraha was denied, adequate security arrangements were put in place.

(With PTI inputs)

