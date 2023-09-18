'Disrespecting Sanatan Dharma is against the Constitution,' says Union Minister; points to lack of clarity over Congress' stand

Amid the row over the Sanatan Dharma remarks by DMK leaders, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has put the spotlight back on the Congress party. He stressed the need for clear articulation from the Congress on its stand over the ongoing Sanatan Dharma issue, asserting that those in constitutional positions should uphold respect for all faiths.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Meghwal said the statements from Congress leaders like KC Venugopal, Karti Chidambaram and Priyank Kharge do not clearly speak out the party's stand on Sanatan Dharma. “We believe people holding constitutional positions should be respectful of all religions. Disrespecting Sanatan Dharma is against the Constitution," he said.

Recently, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin caused a storm as he alleged that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and that it should be eradicated. Likening Sanatan Dharma to coronavirus, malaria and fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitoes, Udhayanidhi Stalin -- the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin -- said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

Days later DMK leader A Raja said Sanatan Dharma should be compared to diseases such as AIDS and leprosy that have a social stigma attached to them.

Following this, Congress's KC Venugopal stepped into the debate saying that 'Sarva Dharma Samabhava' (all religions are equal) has always been the Congress' ideology. He stated that every political party has the freedom to express their views on a certain subject.

Meanwhile, Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, had said that any religion that does not promote equality or does not ensure that one has the dignity of being human is not religion. "Any religion that does not give equal rights or does not treat you like humans is as good as a disease."

Clarifying his stance after an FIR was filed over the statement made by him, Kharge said he was referring to religious discrimination. He said that he follows the Constitution and that is his religion. Kharge also added that he was not bothered by the possibility of legal actions against him.

Amid the row over the Sanatan Dharma remarks by DMK leaders, Union Minister Anurag Thakur hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc accusing it of opening a "mega mall of hatred" under the garb of 'Mohabbat ki dukan' (shop of love).

"Leaders of the INDI Alliance say they want to eradicate the Sanatan Dharma and it is clear that Rahul Gandhi has given them a license to open 'Nafrat Ki Dukaan' (shop of hatred)," Thakur said.

(With agencies inputs)

