DMK raises objections over Hindi names in the proposed criminal law revision bill

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the ruling party of Tamil Nadu, has voiced strong objections against the use of Hindi names in the proposed revamping of criminal laws in India.

The party’s reaction comes in light of the recent statement by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs which suggested that the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) are proposed to be renamed as “Prakritik Neeti Sanhita” and “Apradh Prakriya Sanhita” respectively. The DMK, which has repeatedly criticized the alleged imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states, termed the move as a 'cultural attack'.

While launching a scathing criticism against the central government, DMK MP said that the government is trying to force Hindi throughout India by introducing the three recently introduced Bills in Hindi.

"I request that the names of the three bills be changed to English. Mandatory Hindi should not be implemented, as it means imposing and is unconstitutional," Wilson said.

"English is the common language, as India has many different languages. All three bills are in Hindi, so people don't understand which bill it is. Those names are hard to pronounce. This will lead to the forced introduction of Hindi throughout India," DMK MP said.

The DMK MP went on to call the move "unconstitutional."

"The titles of the three bills are in Hindi. Titles of Acts being in Hindi is against the Constitution Article. It has been said in the Constitution that whatever is filed, including the bill, must be in English," said Wilson.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had on Friday said the Centre's move "reeks of linguistic imperialism" and said that it was an attempt to "recolonisation in the name of decolonisation".

"The audacious attempt by the Union BJP Government to tamper with the essence of India's diversity through a sweeping overhaul - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill - reeks of linguistic imperialism. This is an affront to the very foundation of INDIA's unity. BJP and Prime Minister Modi have no moral right to even utter the word Tamil hereafter," Stalin posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said, "The BJP's audacious bid to supplant our identity with Hindi will be opposed resolutely", adding a hashtag to stop Hindi imposition.

The Centre on Friday introduced in the Lok Sabha three bills to replace the IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act, proposing among other things repeal of the sedition law and introducing a new provision with a wider definition of the offence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Bill, 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Bill, 2023; and Bharatiya Sakshya (BS) Bill, 2023 that will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Criminal Procedure Act, 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 respectively.

