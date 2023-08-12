Gadar 2 vs Jailer: Did Sunny Deol film eat up the revenue of Rajinikanth-starrer?

After a smashing start on day one with a collection of Rs 48.35 crore, Rajnikanth starrer 'Jailer' box office collection experienced a slight dip on its second day, according to early estimates. The film, despite being a weekday release, made a brilliant opening at the box office, thanks to the extraordinary fandom of the actor across the globe.

However, it saw a very minimal dip on the second day. While definite numbers are yet to release, the film is projected to have garnered approximately almost half of its first-day collection, keeping it high in the box office race.

According to Sacnilk, Rajinikanth's film grossed around Rs 25.75 crore at the box office. The film's total collection after two days (early estimates for day 2) is at Rs 74.1 crore.

*#Jailer India Net Collection



Day 2: 25.75 Cr



Total: 74.1 Cr

India Gross: 86.9 Cr

As per early estimates by Sacnilk, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 garnered about Rs 40 crore on its release day. On the other hand, OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Amit Rai, collected Rs 9 crore, early estimates show, and is the eighth biggest grosser of this year. The movie was also released on August 11.

RAJINIKANTH - ‘JAILER’: HOUSE FULL BOARDS ARE BACK… FANTASTIC NUMBERS ALL OVER… #Jailer - the first collaboration of #Rajinikanth and #Nelson - has fetched a fantabulous start worldwide… #Rajinikanth’s power-packed act coupled with the massy content should ensure a superb… pic.twitter.com/JcZbWvZIjs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 11, 2023

While the reduction in the collections was slight and expected, some film analysts attribute it to the effect of two much-anticipated sequels, 'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2.' Both these movies, buoyed by the successful franchise legacy and an ensemble cast, hit the screens on the same weekend and provided fierce competition to 'Jailer.'

'Gadar 2,' the sequel to the 2001 action-love saga 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has a widespread fan base awaiting eagerly. On the other hand, 'OMG 2,' the second part of 'Oh My God!', carries a huge burden of expectations given the critical and commercial success of its first part.

According to a few trade analysts, movie enthusiasts, especially those residing in the northern part of India, have preferred Gadar 2, which appears to have overshadowed Rajnikanth's Jailer.

Regardless, 'Jailer' maintains a steady pace at the box office. The film, touted as a massive action-packed entertainer, has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Rajinikanth’s stardom and thrills are clearly working in favor of the film, not to mention the strong script and commendable performances from the supporting cast.

The coming weekend will be crucial in determining the ultimate box office battle's victor. Will 'Jailer' manage to sustain its momentum, overcoming the 'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2' effect? Only time will tell.

