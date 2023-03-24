'Does BJP support the corrupt': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questions Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as MP 

Rahul Gandhi disqualified: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh came out to condemn Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as the Member of Parliament (MP) from Kerala’s Wayanad.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cited various scams and asked does the ruling BJP support the corrupt. The Congress General Secretary tweeted in Hindi, “Nirav Modi scam– Rs 14,000 crore; Lalit Modi scam– Rs 425 crore; and Mehul Choksi scam– Rs 13,500 crore. Why has the BJP come to the rescue of those who looted the country’s money? Why is the government running away from an investigation? Cases are being brought against those who are raising questions on this. Does the BJP support the corrupt?”

नीरव मोदी घोटाला- 14,000 Cr

ललित मोदी घोटाला- 425 Cr

मेहुल चोकसी घोटाला- 13,500 Cr



जिन लोगों ने देश का पैसा लूटा, भाजपा उनके बचाव में क्यों उतरी है? जांच से क्यों भाग रही है?

जो लोग इस पर सवाल उठा रहे हैं उन पर मुकदमे लादे जाते हैं।



— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 24, 2023

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s reaction came after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP from March 23, the date of his conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ remark criminal defamation case. Gandhi will be banned from contesting elections for another 6 years at the end of his 2-year jail term.

He was found guilty under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Surat Court granted him bail in the case and suspended his sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court. Gandhi represents the Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

Priyanka Gandhi was, however, not the only one to condemn Gandhi’s disqualification. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge told news agency ANI that the BJP tried all ways to disqualify Gandhi while adding the ruling party does not want to keep those who are speaking the truth. Kharge said, "They (BJP) tried all ways to disqualify him. They don't want to keep those who are speaking the truth but we will continue to speak the truth.We'll continue to demand JPC,if needed we'll go to jail to save democracy."

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said in a recent tweet that while the ruling party can remove Rahul Gandhi from Parliament, they cannot dethrone him from the hearts of crores of Indians. Shivakumar tweeted in Kannada, "You can remove Mr. Rahul Gandhi from the seat of Parliament but it is impossible to remove him from the seat given in the heart of crores of Indians. I despise BJP's anti-democratic attitude."

Congress MP and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor called this “politics with the gloves off”. Tharoor tweeted, “I’m stunned by this action and by its rapidity, within 24 hours of the court verdict and while an appeal was known to be in process. This is politics with the gloves off and it bodes ill for our democracy.”

I'm stunned by this action and by its rapidity, within 24 hours of the court verdict and while an appeal was known to be in process. This is politics with the gloves off and it bodes ill for our democracy.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury labeled the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament as "politics of vendetta" and said, "The country is witnessing politics of vendetta being spearheaded by the Modi Govt against Rahul Gandhi. It is a sheer case of retributive politics because Rahul Gandhi has been gaining popularity, especially in the wake of Bharat Jodo Yatra which was not digested by Modi Govt. This is a very cruel demonstration of an autocratic government."

Congress MP and in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh stated the Congress will fight this battle both legally and politically. Ramesh tweeted, “We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, RahuL Gandhi stands disqualified. Indian democracy. Om Shanti.”

We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, RahuL Gandhi stands disqualified. Indian democracy. Om Shanti.

The Congress party's official Twitter handle tweeted that he will continue his fight at all costs despite every "conspiracy". The Congress' official tweet in Hindi read, "Lok Sabha membership of Rahul Gandhi has been terminated. He is continuously fighting for you and this country from road to Parliament, trying everything possible to save democracy. Despite every conspiracy, he will continue this fight at all costs and will take just action in this matter. The fight continues (sic)."

राहुल गांधी जी की लोकसभा सदस्यता ख़त्म कर दी गई।



वह आपके और इस देश के लिए लगातार सड़क से संसद तक लड़ रहे हैं, लोकतंत्र को बचाने की हर सम्भव कोशिश कर रहे हैं।



हर षड्यंत्र के बावजूद वह यह लड़ाई हर क़ीमत पर जारी रखेंगे और इस मामले में न्यायसंगत कार्यवाही करेंगे।



लड़ाई जारी है✊️

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also came out in Rahul Gandhi's support. Banerjee claimed that opposition leaders have become the BJP's prime target. She added while BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted as Cabinet ministers, opposition leaders get disqualified for their speeches.

Banerjee stated, "In PM Modi’s New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP! While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, Opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches. Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy."

While the Congress and the Opposition rallied to support Gandhi, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that Rahul Gandhi believes he is above the Parliament, law, country. Thakur added Gandhi believes he is privileged and that his family can do anything.

The Union Minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, "Rahul Gandhi is on a bail in a corruption case of National Herald...He is habitual of going far from truth in Parliament...I think Rahul Gandhi believes he's above Parliament, law, country, he's privileged & Gandhi family can do anything."

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said that freedom of speech does not mean defaming or insulting any community while asking how can Gandhi call an entire community as chor or thief. Yadav blasted Gandhi and said, "How can he (Rahul Gandhi) call an entire community chor? Freedom of speech does not mean defaming or insulting any community. He abused the OBC community, not criticised it. He is not even seeking an apology for his remarks. He also defamed the nation abroad."

BJP MP from Kaushambi Vinod Sonkar said this is a court order and everyone should accept it. He added the Surat court’s verdict has sent a good message across the country.

